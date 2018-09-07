TODAY:
Scattered showers and storms will develop again by early afternoon. Coverage will be about 50%. Locally heavy downpours and lightning will be possible. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
TONIGHT:
Rain & storms end after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:
Scattered to isolated afternoon showers and storms are still possible but, most areas will stay dry. Highs will climb inti the mid-upper 90s.
THE WEEKEND:
Sunny skies and hot as near triple digit temperatures return!
© 2018 WFAA