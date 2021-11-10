Rain chances continue this week

Hope you enjoyed the brief lull in the rain on Monday. Showers and storms return today and for the rest of the week.

DALLAS — Rain chances will increase after sunrise today and continue into the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low today, but a stronger storm could produce hail up to quarter size.

Widespread showers and storms are expected through Thursday with the heavy rain threat increasing.

Heavy rain will be a concern through Thursday. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect on Wednesday morning.

