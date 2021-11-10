Rain chances continue this week

DALLAS — Rain chances will increase after sunrise today and continue into the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low today, but a stronger storm could produce hail up to quarter size.
Widespread showers and storms are expected through Thursday with the heavy rain threat increasing.
Heavy rain will be a concern through Thursday. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect on Wednesday morning.
There is sunlight at the end of the tunnel with clearing skies going into the weekend. A nice taste of Fall coming our way as temperatures will cool down by the end of the week as daytime highs struggle to get out of the 70's by Friday.