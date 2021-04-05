PHOTOS: Roofs ripped off, buildings destroyed in North Texas storms

At least three possible tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service, but none have yet been confirmed.

FORRESTON, Texas — The North Texas region again experienced several weather watches and warnings as severe weather and hail rolled through the area Monday night, just five days after previous storms did the same.

Roofs were ripped off and buildings were destroyed near Forreston and Blum as well as in other parts of North Texas following the storms.

Here's a look at the damage:

