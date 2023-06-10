Photos: North Texans see strange looking clouds during stormy weather

People all around the region took photos of these strange looking clouds, but what exactly are they?

DALLAS — The stormy weather in North Texas brought rain, hail, and some interesting looking cloud formations that caught the eye of many residents.

These lumpy looking clouds were spotted all around North Texas from Forney to Lavon to Garland.

Massive clouds with pockets and bulges like these coming out of the base are called mammatus clouds. They can vary widely from smaller bulges to long tubes stretching across the sky.

Mammatus clouds are typically associated with larger cumulonimbus clouds and are formed when there is turbulence within the cloud. These tend to come with thunderstorms due to the unstable air within them. While they may form on other clouds which won't produce rain, this is not common.

Check out some photos of these clouds below residents sent us from around North Texas.