Outflow winds leave damage Sunday morning across Dallas-Fort Worth

Strong outflow winds moved across the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Sunday morning, leaving damage in their wake.

Did you wake up to misplaced patio furniture Sunday morning?

Or a tree down in your yard or neighborhood?

What Happened?

Winds of 50 mph to 60+ mph were widespread across the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Sunday morning (around 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.).

These winds were caused by an "outflow boundary" moving across the area. Thunderstorms along the Red River collapsed, sending strong winds surging south arriving in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

But it hardly even rained at all overnight in the area.

You may have woken up to a severe thunderstorm warning being issued for parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties, even though there was no thunderstorm overhead.

There's hardly any rain out there but a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Dallas and Tarrant Counties until 4:45am. This is for those strong OUTFLOW WINDS that some of you are seeing, and could gust to 60mph in places in DFW. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/pYjtCOEdty — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) July 12, 2020

This was issued because winds were gusting to 60 mph or stronger in those locations, which is strong enough to be damaging.

This was the best way to get the word out about the threat, even though no thunderstorms were nearby.