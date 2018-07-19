This is getting old. Today will yet again be the hottest day of the year as the heat continues to build across North Texas.

All of North Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning for not only today but Friday and Saturday as well.

An Excessive Heat Warning means high temps will be anywhere from 103° to 110° with most places at or above 105°. The heat index could also be 110° or higher at times. With heat like this, heat related illnesses are easily possible if you are not taking the proper precautions.

The heat today and through the weekend will also be at or above record high temps, so we have that going for us.

Yes it is summer in North Texas. And yes it gets hot this time of year. But heat like this can be dangerous for those without A/C, pets, and those spending significant time outdoors. Please keep that in mind not only today but this weekend as well.

Now for some good news! Highs stay at or above the 100° into early next week, but by Tuesday or Wednesday it looks like we will see a summertime cold front slide into North Texas. Not promising an Arctic Blast or even highs in the 80s, but at least a break from the triple digits. This pattern could also bring back a return of some showers or storms to the forecast. Right now it doesn't look like any widespread rain will be out there, but at least a chance for some to see rain by next week.

