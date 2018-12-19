Fog will be a problem again through the morning hours today. Drizzle is also accompanying the fog, so the roadways are wet as well. Take it slow and give yourself extra time if headed out the door this morning!

Fog will clear by mid to late morning, but clouds will remain. Actual showers will be very spotty not only this morning but this afternoon as well. However, the fog and drizzle will continue to keep things damp.

A better chance for showers comes late this evening into tonight as a cold front moves through North Texas. Timing would be after 7 p.m. through around midnight. Rain will mainly be in the form of showers, but a few t-storms are possible. Even with thunderstorms, no severe weather is expected.

Any thunderstorms move out overnight with dry conditions by Thursday morning. Behind the front, winds will become gusty out of the north. So Thursday will be a breezy to windy day with gusts of 35+ mph possible during the day.. Winds calm Thursday night with just a typical breeze in store for Friday and into the weekend.Temps stay mild the rest of the week into the weekend as well with highs each day in the upper 50s to low 60s. The coldest morning will be Friday morning, where temps will be down in the 30s again. A light freeze is possible across western areas.

Looking ahead to the weekend, if you are traveling locally or across the state of Texas, you shouldn't have any problems. The weather looks quiet across the state.

And now looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temps continue to stay mild for this time of year (highs in the 50s/60s and lows in the 30s/40s). Sorry kiddos NO White Christmas! However, there may be some precipitation on Christmas Day in the form of a few showers. Doesn't look to be a soaker or washout, but a few showers in North Texas are possible.

