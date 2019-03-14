A fairly nice weather pattern is shaping up for the next week or longer. Fairly nice if you like dry and quiet weather, that is.

A cold front moved through North Texas this Thursday morning, which will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday and a little below normal for mid-March.

However, mostly sunny skies will be around, so overall it will be nice!

As more cool air continues to spill into North Texas, the next few days will be on the cool to chilly side. Mostly sunny, but cool.

Lows for Thursday night will dip down into the 30s and 40s, and highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will feature much of the same, but the morning will be a few degrees colder. This will be cold enough for western and northern North Texas to have a shot at freezing temperatures. If you have sensitive vegetation, be aware you may need to protect it Friday night into Saturday morning.

More clouds will be around for St. Patrick's Day, but nothing to worry about as of now. Quiet weather will continue almost all of next week as well with highs each day in the 60s. Looks like the next chance of any rain may not happen until the following weekend.