North Texas isn't cooling off until next week!

TODAY: Sunny skies and very hot with a high around 108°. The record high for today is 105° set back in 2012.

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy as lows dip only into the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Another scorching afternoon as highs soar to 109°! The record high is 107°, also in 2012.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: The heat goes on with highs 105°-107°:

Some relief arrives with a weak cold front late Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool to near seasonal normal in the upper 90s. There is also a slight chance for a few showers and storms.

Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA