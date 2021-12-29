New Year's travel: What to expect and when to leave to avoid severe weather

If you are traveling for New Year's across Texas or to some other popular destinations, a storm system could cause travel worries.

A storm system will move across Texas and the surrounding states for parts of New Year's weekend.

If you are traveling, here's what to expect and when to leave to avoid the weather:

Travel in Texas

Simply, most of the actual weekend will be dry, but it will be turning much colder across the state.

Thursday: No issues

Friday: Most of the state will be dry most of the day, but some showers will be possible across West Texas and the Panhandle.

Friday night (New Year's Eve): Showers and storms become likely -- especially across the northern half of the state. Some storms could be strong to severe from D-FW to the Red River.

Saturday: Lingering morning showers and storms across East and Southeast Texas. A cold front will sweep across the state, bringing windy and much cooler temps.

In the cold air, some light snow is possible across the northern part of the Texas Panhandle, but significant accumulations or issues do not look likely.

Sunday: Dry, breezy, and chilly all across the state.

Colorado & New Mexico

The same storm system that will bring rain and storms to Texas will bring snow to parts of New Mexico, mainly late Thursday into Saturday morning.

If leaving for a weekend ski trip, be aware mountain roads through the weekend could be snowy and hazardous.

Good snow for the ski resorts, but could be hazardous travel in places. Give yourself time and drive safe if traveling through those states especially during the day Friday into Saturday morning.

If coming back to Texas from a holiday ski trip, late Saturday, Sunday, and into Monday will be dry.

New Orleans

Some passing showers are possible Thursday and Friday, but nothing significant. A few showers are possible during the day Saturday, but once again nothing of worry.

A round of thunderstorms looks possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe..

Storms will move out Sunday morning followed by a strong cold front leading to much cooler but dry weather the rest of Sunday.

If driving back to North Texas late in the weekend, you should not have any issues.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Much like Texas, the worry comes with thunderstorms starting Friday evening lasting into Saturday morning.

Some storms could be severe late Friday night into early Saturday. If heading to Broken Bow for the weekend, make sure to stay weather aware as severe storms are possible.

Any storms will quickly move east on Saturday with much colder and breezy weather the rest of Saturday.