It's very pleasant weather to begin the week -- highs will top out near 70° on Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. It'll be slightly cooler on Wednesday behind a weak cold front, but highs will still reach the low-mid 60's.



The next rain chance arrives on Friday. Showers and storms are possible mainly west of Dallas-Forth with showers and storms more likely Friday night through Saturday. Rain will end during the day on Sunday, morning lows will dip to near 50° with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds: Light SE. Low: 46.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 69.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds: S/NW 5-10. High: 66.

