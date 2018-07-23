TODAY:

A weak cool front will move through during the day with light NE winds. Highs will still reach the triple digits but, maybe not hitting the record highs 105°. Areas northeast of the Metroplex will only be in the upper 90s. There is also a slight chance for late afternoon and early evening showers and storms with coverage about 10%-20%.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and not as warm. Lows will dip into the mid-upper 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies with highs closer to seasonal normal, in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY through SUNDAY:

Triple digit heat is back! Mostly sunny skies with highs between 100°-102° and lows in the upper 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The ridge of high pressure shifts west and temperatures will cool into the low-mid 90s. A few scattered showers and storms are also possible.

© 2018 WFAA