TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers. Cool and comfortable. Winds: N 10-15. Low: 58.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry (10%). Winds: N 5-10. High: 77.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool again. Winds: N 10-15. Low: 64.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry (10%). Winds: N 5-10. High: 84.

