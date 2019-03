TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers possible. Cooler and breezy. Winds: NE 10-15. High: 58.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible (40%). Winds: E 5-15. Low: 48.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers likely (60%). Winds: E 10-15. High: 57.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers (40%). Winds: SE 10-15. Low: 54.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms possible (60%). Winds: SE 15-25. High: 70.

