Tropical Storm Marco strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane late Sunday morning, and Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane soon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published before Marco was upgraded to a hurricane.

Gov. Greg Abbott held a briefing Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the State's ongoing response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. He was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

During the briefing, Abbott announced he has declared a State of Disaster for 23 Texas counties, including the 22 coastal surge counties as designated by the National Weather Service, as well as Bexar County for the purposes of staging and sheltering. He is also requesting that President Donald Trump issue a federal emergency declaration for those 23 counties.

Those counties are Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kennedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Willacy.

Abbott stated that, among other personnel and services from various agencies, the Texas Military Department is rostering more than 800 personnel, the Texas Department of Emergency Management has ordered 100 buses to arrive at the Alamo Regional Command Center on Sunday and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has ordered 50 ambulances and medical support personnel.

The DSHS has also identified two current COVID-19 facilities that can be converted into medical shelters, one in San Antonio and one north of the Houston area, to make sure that "we will be able to continue to provide for the needs of anybody who may have COVID challenges," Abbott said.

Abbott has also been in contact with both the regional director and head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), both of whom have "committed to work collaboratively with Texas to make sure that we have everything that we need to respond to these oncoming hurricanes."

Governor Abbott said contractors and first responders are on call to focus on the potential of flooding near I-10, ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. 🛣 💧 @KVUE — Hannah Rucker KVUE (@suphannahrucker) August 23, 2020

Abbott also addressed in the briefing the importance of heeding local weather warnings and taking precautions while also maintaining safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"As we respond to these oncoming hurricanes, it is essential that everybody in every community continue to do everything that you can to maintain your distance from others, to remember the safety practices that you have adopted over the past few months and that is to wear a mask, to sanitize your hands, to use all the strategies that now have proven to be so successful in Texas," Abbott said.

Abbott said in the past few weeks, Texas has seen an ongoing decline in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and an ongoing decline in hospitalizations and, “we cannot allow these oncoming hurricanes to set us back in the advancements we have made in combating COVID-19."

At the end of the briefing, Abbott said he was on his way to speak with the county judges of all the counties under his State of Disaster declaration.

On Friday, the governor had requested that the Division of Emergency Management identify the following resource in support of the potential response to the storm:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One and Two Search and Rescue Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle Packages

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability, and the Tactical Marine Unit