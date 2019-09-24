Scattered showers and storms are possible in the Dallas-Fort Worth area again Tuesday afternoon.

The highest coverage will be along the Red River north of the metro area.

Tuesday is the best chance for rain over the next few days, although chances do go up slightly later in the week.

Very low end rain chances will linger on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through the end of the week, resulting in daytime highs as much as 10° above normal.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with a forecasted high of 95°.

