Watch live updates: Hundreds of thousands under boil order as frigid temps take hold of North Texas

Here's the latest as a new winter storm warning gets underway in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Millions across Texas remain without power as temperatures plunge well below freezing Tuesday, with wind chills in the negative double digits across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A Wind Chill Warning is in place through Tuesday at noon. Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -15° and -30° Tuesday morning.

This is the first-ever Wind Chill Warning that has been issued for Dallas-Fort Worth. Wind chills this extreme could become life-threatening to people and animals outside without a shelter.

A new Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the next round of wintry weather as well, which will hit mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday in Texas. This storm will bring layers of ice and several more inches of snow.

Key links:

Here's what's happening across North Texas:

6:15 a.m.: Fort Worth has four warming shelters open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are:

Worth Heights Community Center at 3551 New York Ave.

Handley Meadow Community Center at 6201 Beaty St.

Diamond Hill Community Center at 1701 NE 36th St.

One Safe Place at 1101 Hemphill St.

As we continue to face frigid temperatures along with @oncor stating to expect power outages throughout today (Tuesday), the following warming centers are open in #FortWorth. If you need a safe, warm place to go during the day please see the list below. Stay safe, Fort Worth. pic.twitter.com/qRGAX3nzE7 — Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management (@FWOEM) February 16, 2021

6:10 a.m.: Haslet has issued a boil order as well for all of its water customers.

6 a.m.: Temps are below zero to the single digits right now. This takes the number of hours North Texas has been below freezing to 60. We will likely stay below freezing until Friday afternoon. The total time below freezing, if we get above freezing Friday afternoon, will be 144 hours.

5:45 a.m.: About 1.19 million Oncor customers remain without power. More than 13,400 outages are currently being reported.

5:34 a.m.: The National Weather Service Fort Worth reports that DFW Airport and Waco have dropped down to -1 degrees Fahrenheit. The last time both locations were below 0 degrees was Dec. 23, 1989, the NWS stated.

4:30 a.m.: Fort Worth officials expanded a boil order early Tuesday morning to include around 212,000 homes, up from 100,000 Monday night. The boil order now covers the northern third of Fort Worth. Many have lost water entirely.

City officials have also notified nine cities that buy drinking water from Fort Worth. They are:

Haslet

Keller

Lake Worth

Northlake

Roanoke

Saginaw

Southlake

Trophy Club

Westlake

Customers should boil their water prior to drinking it, washing with it, or brushing their teeth, according to officials. Water should be brought to a "vigorous roiling boil" and then boiled for 2 minutes before it is cooled to be consumed.