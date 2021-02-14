Live updates: Blizzard-like conditions expected to soon envelope North Texas

Officials have already been warning about poor conditions on all roads, both highways and residential streets, urging people to stay home if possible.

The snow has been falling for hours now across North Texas, and it's just expected to pick up the pace Sunday afternoon.

North Texans should expect major accumulations on the roadways, especially as a round of moderate to heavy snow moves through, dumping up to 1-inch-per-hour of snow in some pockets. Drivers should use extreme caution, as blizzard-like conditions are expected later Sunday into Monday and conditions will likely deteriorate.

Officials have already been warning about poor conditions on all roads, both highways and residential streets, urging people to stay home if possible.

Key links:

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Here's what's happening across North Texas:

2 p.m.: State officials are concerned about electricity demand and supply and said they may need to go into emergency operations starting this evening. At this point, rotating outages would be the last step they would take in an emergency and power reserves are currently fine, but they are concerned about the forecast.

NOW: @ERCOT_ISO, the power grid operatior in Texas, said at this point – rotating outages – is the last step it would take in an emergency. There are other steps to take first. Power reserves currently are fine, @ERCOT_ISO

says but forecast is concerning. #txwx — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) February 14, 2021

Right now, they are urging Texans to conserve as much energy as possible.

1:30 p.m.: When the next batch of moderate to heavy snow arrives, it will bring with it near-blizzard white-out conditions. The sustained winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 mph will be blowing the snow around. Avoid roadways.

1:15 p.m.: Around 10,300 North Texan homes were without power as of 1:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Oncor. More than 22,100 people in all were without power across Texas at the time.

12:30 p.m.: Around 900 flights have been canceled at DFW and Love Field airports.

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas-Fort Worth International totaled 709 flights as of 12:30 p.m., and 191 flights at Dallas Love Field.

12 p.m.: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of North Texas. All 254 counties in Texas were under the warning as of noon Sunday.