Live weather updates: What to know Thursday

DALLAS — This story will be continuously updated Thursday.
Drivers can expect a messy commute Thursday after a round of severe storms worked through the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to linger for most of the morning. They'll bring with them a high chance for flooding, with ponding on all roads expected and flash flood watches in place across North Texas.
Drivers should use caution on the roadways and remember to leave extra space between them and other vehicles.
FORECAST: D-FW severe weather: heavy rain overnight, Tornado Watch for areas east of D-FW until 8 a.m Thursday
Here's the latest on what's happening across Dallas-Fort Worth as the storms roll out:
6 a.m.: MedStar crews have responded to 20 crashes with injuries since the rain began in the area they serve around Tarrant County, officials said. Eleven crashes had patients who needed to be taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Twelve of those crashes with injuries have occurred since midnight. Drivers are urged to drive slowly, avoid standing water and increase their following distance this morning.
5:45 a.m.: People across North Texas are waking up to hail damage this morning, including those in Fort Worth.
5:30 a.m.: Multiple crashes across the metroplex are affecting traffic this morning. One of the numerous crashes includes a jack-knifed semi truck on northbound Interstate 35E. The crash is blocking all lanes on the roadway except the shoulder this morning at Valwood Parkway.
To check current traffic conditions across the area, click here.
5 a.m.: Roadway conditions are poor for drivers as heavy rain continues to move through the area. Around 10,000 Oncor customers are currently without power due to more than 250 outages across the company's service area.
To report an outage, customers can call 888-313-4747, text OUT to 66267 or use the company's app.
RADAR: To check your local radar, click here
4:20 a.m.: Only several flights have been delayed or canceled this morning at Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport as the storms finish moving through North Texas.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.