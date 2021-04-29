Live weather updates: What to know Thursday

Check the latest on what's happening across Dallas-Fort Worth as a round of severe storms roll out of the area Thursday morning.

Drivers can expect a messy commute Thursday after a round of severe storms worked through the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to linger for most of the morning. They'll bring with them a high chance for flooding, with ponding on all roads expected and flash flood watches in place across North Texas.

Drivers should use caution on the roadways and remember to leave extra space between them and other vehicles.

Here's the latest on what's happening across Dallas-Fort Worth as the storms roll out:

6 a.m.: MedStar crews have responded to 20 crashes with injuries since the rain began in the area they serve around Tarrant County, officials said. Eleven crashes had patients who needed to be taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Twelve of those crashes with injuries have occurred since midnight. Drivers are urged to drive slowly, avoid standing water and increase their following distance this morning.

5:45 a.m.: People across North Texas are waking up to hail damage this morning, including those in Fort Worth.

Unfortunately, this is what a lot of cars look like in the uncovered parking lot of the Westhouse Apts in Fort Worth, near Keller.



Hard to see, but in addition to the damaged windshield, there are dents from the hail, too.



The latest + insurance tips this AM on @WFAADaybreak. pic.twitter.com/X2XtgR5X35 — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) April 29, 2021

5:30 a.m.: Multiple crashes across the metroplex are affecting traffic this morning. One of the numerous crashes includes a jack-knifed semi truck on northbound Interstate 35E. The crash is blocking all lanes on the roadway except the shoulder this morning at Valwood Parkway.

5 a.m.: Roadway conditions are poor for drivers as heavy rain continues to move through the area. Around 10,000 Oncor customers are currently without power due to more than 250 outages across the company's service area.

To report an outage, customers can call 888-313-4747, text OUT to 66267 or use the company's app.

5am update - roads are not in good shape this morning. We're already seeing reports of accidents across the metroplex. This is likely to only get worse as the rush picks up. Widespread rain, heavy at times, is expected all morning. #iamup #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/lAfuymQEhn — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) April 29, 2021

4:20 a.m.: Only several flights have been delayed or canceled this morning at Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport as the storms finish moving through North Texas.