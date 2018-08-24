Afternoon temps today will be in the upper 90s to at or above above 100°. Even though we are still in August, these afternoon temps are above normal for this point in the year. Humidity has returned as well which means it will feel like above 100° in most places this afternoon. One thing that will help out with the heat and humidity today is a breeze. Winds will pick up out of the south, and be a little gusty at times. That could help offset the stifling heat a bit today.

Get used to the heat and humidity because that's all we will see this weekend and even into next week. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index above 100° can be expected this week and most of next week as well.

Rain chances stay pretty much zero through the end of August unfortunately. As it looks now, the only hope for any rain is in the form of very isolated showers or storms toward the middle of next week. If rain is out there, coverage looks to be very low. Only 10-20% for parts of the area.

Stay cool and we'll get through it!

© 2018 WFAA