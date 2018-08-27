TODAY:

Sunny skies, breezy hot and humid. Highs climb into the upper 90s with a Heat Index as high as 104°! Brisk south winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy under mostly clear skies. Lows dip into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible over the far southeast portions North Texas.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Low end shower and storms chances for the Metroplex on Wednesday. Coverage is less than 20%. Slightly higher rain chances will exist for areas east and south of D/FW. Temperatures remain a little above average with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

© 2018 WFAA