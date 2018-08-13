A large band of storms bringing heavy rain and potentially severe weather was moving across North Texas on Monday afternoon, with the strongest developments along Interstate 35 in Denton County.

The storms, which continued moving northeast into Grayson County, carried risks of 50-60 mph winds, localized flooding and even the possibility of isolated tornadoes. The showers and storms were expected to continue through sunset.

The National Weather Service had issued a "significant weather" advisory for Denton County earlier in the afternoon.

Scattered showers have moved through North Texas over the last several days, but Monday's atmosphere was more "tropical-like," bringing higher risk of severe storms. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Here's the outlook for the rest of the week:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms continue with about a 50% coverage area wide. Lows dip into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY:

The morning commute may be wet with scattered showers continuing. Rain chances will taper off during the afternoon. Highs will be near 90°.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances all but dry up and temperatures will climb back to near seasonal normal. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

