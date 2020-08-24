SCHOOL CLOSURES: A list of school districts, colleges closing due to Hurricane Laura

Many school districts are watching the tropics before making any announcements, but some have already made the decision to close.

HOUSTON — With the forecast cone of Hurricane Laura including Houston and north Gulf Coast on its western edge, school districts across southeastern Texas are watching the weather to prepare for any potential impact the storm may bring.

School closures

Aldine ISD will close all campuses and district facilities on Wednesday (Aug. 26) through Friday, (Aug. 28) as the Houston area prepares for potential severe weather. The district will not hold any virtual classes or activities and curbside meal distribution has been canceled.

Alief ISD online instruction, virtual offices and facilities will be closed ‪on Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28.‬ Meals will not be served while the district is closed. For the latest updates, please visit the Alief ISD website, Twitter or Facebook.

Alvin Community College will cancel all courses and the campus will be closed Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27. The closure will include all face-to-face, online, hybrid and remote classes. No virtual services will be available. The ACC Lab School will also be closed. All updates will be shared on the college website and social media.

Alvin ISD will close from Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27. All after-school activities are canceled for today, August 25.

Anahuac ISD will be closed Tuesday through Friday, August 25th-28th. This includes ALL school activities.

Angleton ISD will close Wednesday and Thursday of this week. This includes closing classes for both On-Campus Learning and Online Learning.

Barbers Hill ISD schools will be CLOSED Wednesday to Friday due to hurricane conditions. Please monitor bhisd.net for updates.

Beaumont ISD facilities will close at 1 p.m., Aug. 24 and will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Brazosport ISD schools will close Tues, Wed and Thurs to allow for family preparations in the uncertainty of TS Laura.

Brazosport College will close Tuesday, August 25 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, August 27. With this closure, all evening college classes scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, including online, face-to-face or in a hybrid/blended format are canceled.

Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity-Tidwell Campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday 8/25/2020 and 8/26/202. Stay tuned for more information on Friday

Channelview ISD will be closed on Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28.

Clear Creek ISD is issuing an early release for all staff & students at 12 p.m. today, Aug. 25, to allow for families to prepare for Hurricane Laura. We will be closed on Wed., Aug. 26, & Thurs., Aug. 27. A decision regarding Friday will be made on Thursday & communicated out to families.

Cleveland ISD has elected to close schools Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 28. School will resume on Monday, Aug. 31.

College of the Mainland will officially close Tuesday at noon to allow students and employees to prepare for the storm. All classes (online and in-person) and all campus operations at all COM locations are canceled today starting at noon through this Friday, August 28.

Conroe ISD will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27. There will be no online/remote or in-person learning during this time and extracurricular activities have been canceled. The district will communicate plans for Friday, Aug. 28 after assessing the storm's impact. Updates will be posted on conroeisd.net and on our social media pages.

Corrigan-Camden ISD will close school and operations on Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27. We will not have remote instruction on these two dates.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD campuses and buildings will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27. All student and staff activities are canceled. Staff should secure your areas and take home laptops and/or other materials with you. A decision regarding Friday, Aug. 28 will be made on Thursday and communicated to parents and staff.

Danbury ISD schools and administration offices will close today at noon. They will remain closed through Friday, August 28.

Dayton ISD is closing Wednesday - Friday, August 25 -28, 2020

Dickinson ISD: Students who are on campus today will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and all staff will be released at 12 p.m. DISD will have a full-day closure on Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27. (There will be no remote instruction on Wednesday or Thursday.) A decision regarding Friday, August 28 will be announced on Thursday.

East Chambers ISD will transition to totally virtual learning beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Your child should have the technology necessary to complete assignments each day while we operate virtually. As soon as the threat has passed, and we are able to reopen for in-person face-to-face instruction, we will. Stay tuned for regular updates.

Fallbrook Academy on Walters Road will be closed and remote learning will be suspended from Wednesday, August 26-Friday, August 28, 2020.

The Fay School will close Wednesday, August 26 - Friday, August 28, 2020. At this time, we plan to resume our regular class schedule on Monday, August 31, 2020. This means that our Online and In-Person Learning Programs will not take place on those days, but will resume on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Fort Bend Christian Academy will be closed on Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27. All classes, in-person and distance learning and school activities will be canceled during this time.

Fort Bend ISD schools and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, August 26 and August 27. All District operations, including FBISD Learning Centers, feeding programs and special education programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Friendswood ISD is issuing an early release for staff at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, to allow for families to prepare for Hurricane Laura. The District will be closed on Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28, 2020. At this time, school will resume on Monday, August 31st with the same schedule approved prior to the closure.

Galena Park ISD is closing all campuses and District operations, including Transportation, the Administration Building and all other District functions, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, through Friday, August 28, 2020.

Galveston ISD: Galveston ISD will be closed Tuesday and through the remainder of the week. All on-site and remote classes have been canceled. School is expected to resume Monday, Aug. 31.

Galveston College will suspend all on-campus and remote operations, effective Tuesday, Aug. 25, to allow all students, faculty and staff who reside on the island to evacuate safely. College operations will be reinstated when it is safe to do so. Click here for details.

Goodrich ISD schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, August 26th, and Thursday, August 27th. A decision on whether school will resume on Friday, August 28th, has not been made at this time.

Goose Creek CISD will be closed Wednesday through Friday due to the predicted impact from Hurricane Laura.

Harmony Public Schools will be closed on August 26 and August 27. A decision about Friday, August 28 will be made on Thursday. There will be no virtual learning during this time.

Holy Trinity Episcopal School will be closed on Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27 due to the impending storm/hurricane.

Houston ISD facilities and offices will be closed on Wed, 8/26 and Thurs, 8/27. Scheduled to reopen on Fri, 8/28 pending road and weather conditions. All HISD food distribution efforts have been canceled Thursday and Friday due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Laura.

Houston Baptist University is moving all University classes for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to 100% remote instruction. Non-essential staff should plan on working remotely. Wednesday’s opening convocation will be rescheduled. The Moody Library will be open with limited staff to ensure academic support for remote instruction. University housing will remain open, and the Baugh Dining Facility will operate under its normal schedule.

Houston Community College campuses will close Wednesday, August 26. All HCC campuses will re-open Friday, August 28. All HCC-related activities and instructional classes are cancelled. HCC urges all students, faculty, and staff to exercise caution during severe weather conditions. Please visit www.hccs.edu and social media for updates

Humble ISD is CLOSED Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 so that families can prepare for Hurricane Laura.

The Kinkaid School campus will close at the end of Tuesday, August 25. Previously scheduled virtual events for this afternoon and evening will still take place as scheduled. All classes and school activities, including distance learning, will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday, August 26-27. Our campus will remain closed during these two days. By Thursday afternoon, the School will provide an update on Friday's classes and activities. Please stay safe.

KIPP Texas Public Schools in Houston: All online schooling and other school-related functions have been canceled for Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27 to ensure all students and staff can safely prepare for Hurricane Laura. We will determine on Thursday, August 27 if school will reopen on Friday, August 28.

Klein ISD will be closed Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and Thursday, August 27, 2020, out of an abundance of caution. Buildings will be closed and campus services will be suspended. Emergency personnel will be notified by their supervisor if they are to report. Klein ISD will reassess conditions and update Klein ISD employees and the community no later than Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. regarding a Friday closure if there are continued safety concerns warranting further closure. All Food Service and meal distribution will be canceled on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and Thursday, August 27, 2020. The Klein Online simulation that was scheduled for August 27, 2020, is rescheduled for Monday, August 31, 2020.

La Porte ISD will close at 12 p.m. Tuesday. All district operations, including virtual instruction and extracurricular activities, are suspended through at least Thursday. Dr. Walter Jackson, La Porte ISD superintendent of schools, said he is hopeful that normal activities can resume on Friday, at which time staff and students will pick up where they left off. La Porte ISD will continue to communicate as necessary via School Messenger (all-calls), Twitter, and at lpisd.org.

Lamar CISD campuses and facilities will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28. There will be no on-campus or virtual classes on these days. All extracurricular activities are also canceled through August 28. Please monitor the District Facebook and Twitter accounts or www.lcisd.org for the latest information.

Lee College main campus, McNair campus and Liberty Center will be closed, and all classes are canceled starting after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening are canceled. This is a change from the earlier announcement that evening classes would be held as scheduled Tuesday. They will be canceled through Friday, Aug. 28. This includes dual credit courses, online courses, face-to-face courses, Lee Streams courses and hybrid/blended courses. Updates will be posted to www.lee.edu/alerts and Lee College's official social media channels.

Lone Star College will postpone all classes and close all facilities beginning at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26 due to the projected forecast of Hurricane Laura. Lone Star College will resume normal operations Monday, Aug. 31.

Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy (La Marque) will be closing for the rest of today, August 25, 2020. It will be closed until August 27th. A decision will be made on August 27th about remaining closed on Friday, August 28th. Please continue to check the website for updated information.

Matagorda ISD will be closed for the remainder of the week to ensure the safety of our entire school family. We will reopen Monday, August 31, 2020, for regular business.

Montgomery ISD: Wednesday, Aug. 26-Transition to remote instruction; Thursday, Aug. 27-All MISD schools/departments closed (no Traditional, In-person or Remote Instruction); Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28-All extracurricular activities cancelled. No curb-side meal service on either one of these two days.

Needville ISD campuses and facilities will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 26 – Friday, August 28. There will be no on-campus or virtual classes on these days. All extracurricular activities are also canceled through August 28th.

New Caney ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday. All remote instruction is canceled for both days and all facilities will be closed. The National School Lunch Program curbside meal service for Thursday and Friday will take place Wednesday morning. Breakfast and lunch for both days will be available. Service times and locations remain the same and are posted on the district website.

Odyssey Academy campuses will be closed for both in-person and distance learning Tuesday through Thursday. We will communicate with our school community more as we get closer to Friday. OA campuses are located in Galveston, Texas City and El Lago.

The Parish School campus will be closed for the remainder of this week (August 26-28). Remote learning options will also pause during this time.

Pasadena ISD instruction will conclude Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and will remain closed through Thursday, August 27th. A decision regarding a return to school date will be made by Thursday afternoon.

Pearland ISD schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, due to Hurricane Laura. We will continue to monitor the weather and a decision about Friday will be made on Thursday. We encourage everyone to stay connected through Skyward, the Pearland ISD website and social media channels.

The Post Oak School will be closed for in-person and distance learning on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27.

Pro-Vision Educational Services Charter District will close all campuses and facilities Wednesday, August 26 through Friday. August 28. Normal operations will resume Monday, August 31, at 8 a.m.

Rhodes School for the Performing Arts will be closed from Wednesday, August 26th - Friday, August 28th.

Rice University will suspend normal operations – including all classes and events -- at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, and all day Thursday, Aug. 27.

Saint Thomas' Episcopal School is closed Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27. Preschool classes and online classes are canceled for those dates.

Sam Houston State University campuses will close at 12 noon today, August 26 through August 27. During this time, all classes will be remote. Normal campus operations will resume August 28.

Santa Fe ISD campuses and district offices will early release at noon today, August 25. Transportation services for high school and junior high students will begin today at 10:30 a.m. and elementary students will be released at 11:30 a.m. There will be a full district closure through Thursday, August 27th.

Shepherd ISD will be closed Wednesday 8/26, Thursday 8/27, and Friday 8/28 due to Hurricane Laura.

Smithwood Medical Institute classes canceled for Wednesday 8/26th & Thursday 8/27th but will resume Friday 8/28th.

Splendora ISD schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, August 26th, and Thursday, August 27th. Remote learning will also be suspended for these two days. All extracurricular activities will be canceled beginning at 8:00 am on Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. A determination for reopening schools and resuming activities for Friday will be made by Thursday afternoon.

Spring ISD schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 28 because of the forecast of hazardous weather related to Hurricane Laura. There will be no virtual classes or activities. We will continue to provide updates in the coming days on our website at www.springisd.org as well as on social media.

Spring Branch ISD will close Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, and there will be no student instruction due to the potential impact of Hurricane Laura on the greater Houston Area. There will be no after-school activities today, Tuesday, August 25, and no before-school and after-school activities on Wednesday and Thursday. Please take precautions and monitor springbranchisd.com and our social media channels.

Stafford Municipal School District has decided to cancel remote learning, close campus and suspend all campus services starting on Wednesday, August 26 through Friday, August 28.

St. Anne Catholic School-Houston will be closed, Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27.

Sweeny ISD has determined that all virtual instruction will be canceled for Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27. All extracurricular activities will be canceled and district facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26. We will continue to monitor the landfall of Laura and will make a decision regarding extracurricular activities for Thursday, Aug. 27, and virtual learning on Friday, Aug. 28, as soon as we can. Please check for updates on all social media outlets as well as our website.

Texas A&M University at Galveston is issuing a mandatory evacuation effective Tuesday, August 25. The timeline and access to campus are subject to change over the coming days based on weather conditions.

Texas City ISD: Early release for all students and campus staff at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Curbside meals will close at 1 p.m. as scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 25. Early release for administration and support services staff at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. All schools and offices closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 (includes curbside meals). Virtual classes are canceled Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27. A decision regarding Friday, Aug. 28 will be made on Thursday

Texas Woman’s University Houston campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 26-27) due to Hurricane Laura.

The Tenney School campus will be closed Wednesday, August 26th and Thursday, August 27th. All classes will take place virtually.

The Village School will be closed tomorrow August 26th and Thursday, August 27th due to the impending storm. Friday's opening will be dependent on the storm's impact.

University of Houston-Clear Lake (including Pearland and TMC locations) will close beginning 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 26. University administrators are activating emergency protocols and will continue to monitor the weather. The University expects to reopen for normal operations at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug 31. Upcoming enrollment and payment deadlines will be extended at least three business days. For updates regarding the University’s status, visit www.uhcl.edu, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call 281-283-2222.

University of Houston-Downtown will close Aug. 26 - 28. All classes and events (both online and on campus) will be canceled. Campus will not be accessible on these days. The last date to add a class for Fall 2020 (originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28) has been extended through Tuesday, Sept. 1. Likewise, the date to drop a course also has been extended through Tuesday, Sept. 1.

University of Houston-Victoria will close its Katy instructional site Wednesday through Friday because of Hurricane Laura, and all instruction there will move online those days.

University of St. Thomas is canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26 and 27, in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

Willis ISD teachers and students will work remote online Wednesday, Aug. 26. The district will be completely closed Thursday and Friday, Aug. 27 and 28 and there will be no online learning those days.

Woodlands Christian Academy will be closed Wednesday, August 26 - Friday, August 28. There will be no online learning during these dates.

YES Prep Public Schools will not be holding virtual school Wednesday or Thursday. We will follow guidance from local officials and keep you updated on plans for resuming classes Friday based on the storm’s impact.