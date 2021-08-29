North Texas first responders prepare to help Louisiana as historic Hurricane Ida pummels state

Ida made landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Louisiana, based on wind speeds.

TEXAS, USA — Texas first responders are getting ready to help their Louisiana neighbors deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, as the historically strong Category 4 storm makes it way through the state following landfall late Sunday morning.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 was put in place to be activated late last week by Gov. Greg Abbott after the Federal Emergency Management Agency requested it ahead of the storm. FEMA has now activated that task force as a federal deployment, officials with Texas A&M told WFAA. The task force is one of the federal agency's Urban Search and Rescue Teams.

"Our team is organized and ready to assist the residents in areas affected by the storm," officials said.

The Frisco Fire Department also sent three of its members as part of that task force to help in the response following the hurricane.

"These firefighters are in support of all Gulf Coast residents and beyond impacted by this storm. Prayers for safety for all," the department posted on its Facebook page.

FEMA officials said they had deployed 2,400 employees across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Texas to handle the storm's aftermath, with 12 urban search and rescue teams.

By the numbers: @FEMA has +2400 employees deployed across AL, GA, LA, MS, FL & TX.



10 FEMA IMAT teams

Liaison officers in LA, TX and AL

12 urban search & rescue teams

90 ambulances & emergency personnel

2.5M meals, 3.1 liters of water, 76k tarps, 64 generators + 29 addtl staged — Jaclyn Rothenberg (she/her) (@FEMAspox) August 29, 2021

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Sunday afternoon while he does not anticipate any overtopping of the levees in New Orleans, there were 900 people from crews across the country staged in the area to conduct search and rescue operations.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also prepared over the weekend to have resources ready to go if parts of Texas were impacted by the storm, as well, ranging from boat squads for water rescues to saw and power crews. The worst of the storm's effects, however, will be felt by Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Salvation Army of North Texas is also preparing to help out as needed, with two canteens, which are emergency disaster feeding units, on standby to help areas that need it.

Famous chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen were in New Orleans Sunday with three kitchens and supplies for 100,000 meals ready to go ahead of the storm, he tweeted.

Hello friends of @WCKitchen! I’m on the ground in New Orleans with @natemook & WCK’s Relief team…Winds are getting bad as Hurricane #Ida makes landfall…We have 3 kitchens ready with supplies already for 100,000+ meals! Now we will shelter until Ida passes… #ChefsForLouisiana pic.twitter.com/QQ7YR89zyn — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 29, 2021

While many people evacuated the affected areas before the storm hit, thousands were hunkering down at their homes and shelters throughout parishes along the coast.

“What’s headed here, I don’t want to be no part of it.”



I talked to Rudy Johnson at a shelter in St. Charles Parrish who came with his family and supplies for several days. About 30 people will make this where they wait out #HurricaneIda.

(@wwltv) pic.twitter.com/i18HcuK6wg — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) August 29, 2021

Some of those that stayed behind were experiencing devastating winds and storm surge, Sunday. Grand Isle, about 15 miles southwest of where the eye of the storm made landfall, was a particular area of concern as it was hammered with 140+ mph winds.

Highway 1, the only road that leads into the community, was under about 6 feet of water, local officials said. About 40 people had remained on the island ahead of the storm, WFAA's sister station in New Orleans, WWL, reported.

Gov. Edwards said what he had seen from videos of the area showed "tremendous amounts of storm surge" on the island.

"I have no doubt we're going to see extreme devastation," he explained Sunday afternoon.

Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a 1 hour time span. #idahurricane #HurricaneIda #Hurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/9PL8V9KySA — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

Most local officials were warning emergency crews would only likely be able to fully assess the situation come first light Monday morning, including Edwards.

The Texas Baptist Men volunteer teams plan to head to South Louisiana to help as they can Monday morning, rolling out of North Texas around 7:30 a.m.

Oncor officials said their crews are on standby to help restore power, but had not yet been deployed as of 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

It had remained a Category 4 throughout Sunday morning, but was on the brink of becoming a Category 5 as the eye made landfall just southwest of Grand Isle, near Port Fourchon in Louisiana around 11:55 a.m.

The storm made landfall with 150 mph winds.

"There is always light after darkness and I assure you we're going to get through this," Edwards said.

Watch live coverage of the storm from WWL and WFAA below: