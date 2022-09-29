Hurricane Ian has strengthened, will make a third landfall on Friday

Strong winds, heavy rain continue for northeast Florida while South Carolina braces for impact.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Ian has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane.

Ian is still bringing tropical storm strength winds along the eastern Florida coastline, as well as heavy rain along Interstate 95 between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. The center of Ian has pushed off of the coastline.

With the center of Ian pushing off of the coast, it gained strength. The latest forecast track keeps Ian over open water through the afternoon, giving it enough time to keep its Category 1 status. It'll keep its strength through landfall along the South Carolina coastline Friday morning.

Weakening is expected through the weekend, but not before a few impacts along the Carolina coast lines.

Storm surge will be likely across several states in the east. The peak storm surge looks to happen along the South Carolina coastline where landfall is expected.

Tropical storm and hurricane warnings remain in place from North Carolina coast to the Florida east coast.

Along with surge and strong winds, heavy rain is still expected.