SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Dorian has caused limited damage in the northern Caribbean and is moving away from the region as its sets its sights on the U.S. mainland while threatening to grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm.

Power outages and flooding were reported across the U.S. Virgin Islands yesterday, the British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra after Dorian hit St. Thomas as a Category 1 storm.

Dorian is now on track to make landfall late Sunday in to Monday as a MAJOR hurricane. Plans and preparations are underway.

Officials in the U.S. territory were worried the storm could bring landslides, widespread flooding and power outages in what could be the first major test of emergency preparedness since the 2017 devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Latest from the NHC

As of Wednesday at 4 p.m. Houston time, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with higher gusts, and was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

Dorian is forecast to continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters.

Puerto Rico concerns

President Donald Trump declared an emergency in Puerto Rico Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

Forecasters say "practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds."

The change in the storm's course concerned many across the U.S. territory, where some 30,000 homes still have blue tarps as roofs nearly two years after Hurricane Maria. The island's 3.2 million inhabitants still depend on a shaky power grid that has remained prone to outages since it was destroyed by the Category 4 storm.

osé Ortiz, executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, acknowledged that the distribution system still has weak areas and could "suffer" under winds of 50 to 60 mph. However, he stressed the agency has the needed inventory, including more than 120,000 lights, 23,000 poles and 7,400 transformers.

But Freddyson Martínez, vice president of a power workers' union, told The Associated Press that while the electric grid has improved in some areas, he worries about a lack of power line workers and post-Maria patches which feature lines affixed to palm trees.

"Those are problems that are still being corrected to this day," he said. "These are the realities we have to face with this storm."

The island's transportation secretary acknowledged that crews are still rebuilding roads damaged or blocked by Maria, more than 1,000 of which remain blocked by that storm's landslides.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez urged those living in flood-prone areas or under a blue tarp to move into one of the island's 360 shelters on Tuesday night. Housing Secretary Fernando Gil has said some 9,000 to 13,000 homes with blue tarp roofs are located in the region that Dorian is expected to affect the most.

The latest now is that Dorian will be a mid-range tropical storm as it approaches the islands of the Bahamas in about 5 days. From there, it's too soon to tell what may happen or how strong Dorian may or may not be. Remember, there is very low skill in forecasting strength.

All interests in Florida, especially going into the Labor Day weekend should closely monitor this storm.

Future impacts to Texas remain very low at this time but of course we'll continue to monitor it.