DALLAS – Despite clear skies and mild temperatures Thursday in North Texas, more than 1,000 flights were either delayed or canceled in or out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to FlightAware.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 152 outgoing flights (13 percent) were canceled at DFW, the nation's fourth-busiest airport. Another 301 flights (26 percent) were delayed. Two hundred seventy-four incoming flights (23 percent) were canceled and 261 (21 percent) were delayed.

Love Field saw at least 160 delays (89 outgoing, 71 incoming) and at least nine cancellations (two outgoing, seven incoming) Thursday, according to FlightAware.

The travel woes were a hangover from Wednesday, one of the year’s busiest travel days, when two rounds of heavy storms hit the area. There were 674 delays and 431 cancellations at DFW Wednesday, the day after Christmas. Love Field saw 169 delays and 73 cancellations.

Several Wednesday flights were diverted to San Antonio, Houston, and airports in Arkansas and Louisiana and beyond, and hours-long delays beleaguered travelers late into Wednesday night.

Across the United States Thursday, more than 5,400 flights were delayed and more than 1,100 were canceled as storm systems crept eastward and into the Midwest.

LINK: See FlightAware’s “Misery Map” for a live look at flight delays across the country.

