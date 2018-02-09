We're keeping an eye on the potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico, as a disturbance in the Bahamas continues moving toward the Florida Straits. The National Hurricane Center has the disturbance, a tropical wave dubbed INVEST 91L, at an 80 percent chance of developing over the next five days, bringing the likelihood of heavy rain across the Gulf and the possibility of a tropical storm.

Go here for more on the overall outlook for this development.

But what does it mean for North Texas?

While it's still very much uncertain whether this development will become any stronger than a tropical storm or depression, the path of this storm will very much influence our weather later this week on Friday and into the weekend.

If the storm can hold together and move closer to North Texas, rain will be much more likely. If it takes a path away from North Texas, rain will be less likely. As of now, it looks like we will likely see at least some rain from this system late this week. How much and how widespread are still questions that need answers.

Areas along the gulf coast of Texas to Louisiana will have a better chance for heavy rain from this system. Once again, how much rain will fall and where are still unanswered questions for those locations.

This storm will be it's own unique storm. It is not Harvey, it is not Allison, it is not Ike. It will have its own challenges and outcomes. What can be done right now is make sure those locations are prepared. Early to mid September is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic, so everyone should be ready for tropical systems this time of year.

