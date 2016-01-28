TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies, mild and muggy. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 79.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid again. Spotty (10-20%) showers and storms possible mainly north of DFW. Heat index over 100°. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 98.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, mild and muggy. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid. Spotty (10-20%) showers and storms possible mainly north of DFW. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 98.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, mild and muggy again. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 79.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid again. Spotty (10-20%) showers and storms possible mainly north of DFW. Winds: S 5-10. High: 96.
