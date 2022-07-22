Hot and dry continues. Is there relief on the horizon?

Heat Advisory continues through Tuesday evening. A little break in the triple digits is possible by the end of the week.

DALLAS — No relief yet...

We continue to add triple digits to our counter this summer. As of Monday, the count stands at 30 for the summer so far. Unfortunately, we'll be adding to this to total the rest of the summer.

Rest of the week

Triple-digit heat continues and so does dry weather.

While the heat will not be record hot, it will continue to be above the 100° mark for now. All of North Texas will be hot, but some areas a little hotter than other, so a Heat Advisory is in place for most of Dallas-Fort Worth.

For those keeping track:

30 triple-digit days so far this summer.

A normal, North Texas summer averages 20.

Also, it has been dry.

Rain has fallen around parts of North Texas and even parts of Dallas-Fort Worth. But officially at DFW Airport, measurable rain has not been observed.

Drought conditions will continue to worsen until we get widespread, soaking rain back in North Texas. So far, 2022 is on track to be the 10th driest year on record.

Where's the relief?

Let me start off by saying, let's keep our expectations in check. There is at least a little sign that we could see a subtle break in the extreme heat by the end of the week. There is also a chance for a few showers and storms.