FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR NORTH TEXAS INCLUDING THE DFW AREA THROUGH 1:00PM TODAY.

TODAY: Widespread showers and storms especially in the morning (100%-60%). Decreasing rain chances by the afternoon. Winds: S 5-10. High: 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and humid. Scattered (40%) showers or storms. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 68.

SUNDAY: Another chance for scattered (40%) rain. Winds: S 5-10. High: 81.

