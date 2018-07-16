TODAY:

Sunny skies and hot again this afternoon. Highs topping out near 102°.

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy with lows near 80°.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Temperatures continue to climb with highs around 106° on Friday. The record high for Friday is 105°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

No relief in sight. Highs will be 103°- 106° with overnight lows around 80°.

Salvation Army cooling stations throughout the area:

These stations will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are located at:

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, Texas

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas

Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:

Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)

1007 Hutchins Road

Dallas, TX 75203

Denton

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, TX 75061

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75069

Arlington

712 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76013

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Garland

451 W. Ave D

Garland, TX 75040

Lewisville

207 Elm Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

3528 E. 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)

3023 NW 24th St

Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County

620 Farley St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165

