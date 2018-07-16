TODAY:
Sunny skies and hot again this afternoon. Highs topping out near 102°.
TONIGHT:
Warm and muggy with lows near 80°.
WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:
Temperatures continue to climb with highs around 106° on Friday. The record high for Friday is 105°.
RELATED: Can't pay your electric bill? Here's help
SATURDAY & SUNDAY:
No relief in sight. Highs will be 103°- 106° with overnight lows around 80°.
RELATED: 8 was to escape the heat
Salvation Army cooling stations throughout the area:
These stations will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are located at:
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, Texas
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas
Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:
Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)
1007 Hutchins Road
Dallas, TX 75203
Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX 76201
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX 75061
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX 75040
Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610
The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165