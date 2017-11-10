KHOUStronger: Harvey destroyed our building, not our spirit

LEN CANNON:

"By 11 p.m., it was clear we were facing a storm like no other. Harvey parked 200 miles southwest of us and kept dumping rain."

SALLY RAMIREZ:

"It just wouldn't stop."

Sometime after midnight, David Paul came into the newsroom to tell us the National Weather Service had just issued a never-before used Flood Emergency Warning. "Life threatening flash flooding is ongoing. Additional catastrophic, unprecedented and life-threatening flooding continues into next week ..."

Even as we reported on the relentless rain and historic flooding everywhere else, Buffalo Bayou had spilled out of its banks and crept across Allen Parkway and toward KHOU.

LEN CANNON:

"When I went to our porch to do a live shot, I watched a torrent rising at the corner of Stanford and Allen Parkway. It was violent and rising fast. I said on the air, 'We may witness something we have never seen before.'"

Photos: KHOU 11 studios flood during Harvey

MIA GRADNEY:

"I documented the thunder, lightning and intense rainfall for the KHOU 11 Facebook page for a couple of hours out on the station porch. I had broadcast from the porch before but it had never looked like it did that night."

MICHELLE HOMER:

"The water had begun lapping over our front steps. And the rain was still falling. It was just a matter of time before it would seep into our building."

ENGINEERING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR RICK BUFFOLANO:

"Every precaution had been taken earlier in the week. Pallets of Sandbags had been pulled out of the building and deployed at all entrances and low spots. Floodgates, designed and built after Allison in 2001, were pulled out of storage and set up on Thursday by the technical crew. Pumps were tested and drains cleared of debris before the deluge. And then it came: For 90 minutes, the heavens emptied on our studio. Pumps ran, floodgates held, but nature (and slow draining storm sewers) conspired against us. Water rose extremely high and almost entered the building. Then it slacked off, pumps pushed water into the overflowing sewers and we gained against the storm. But at that moment it was clear that the building was not defensible against that much water. Allison in 2001 gave us under a foot of water in the building, we thought that was the high water mark. We were wrong."

SUSAN MCELDOON:

"At about 3 a.m., the security guard came to find me and told me the water was up to the top step. I figured it was time to move into high gear and start to activate our hurricane/flood plan. At 6 a.m., when the water started seeping into the floors, we made the decision to move our studio and newsroom operations up to the second floor. Our engineering/IT staff is incredible and got everything going just in time before the water started coming into our studio. We switched over to the 2nd floor studio/control room and began broadcasting from there while the water was pouring into the doors, making our beautiful first floor a swimming pool."

DOUG DELONY:

"I still can’t believe how quickly the water rose. I knew this was history in the making, so I got out my phone and started recording video, taking photos and I even went live on Facebook a few times."

DAVID PAUL:

"I remember Len looking down and here comes the water slowly coming into the studio, and Len looks at me funny and he says ‘That’s it, right?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, that’s it, Len. That’s the bayou.”

LEN CANNON:

"That torrent was now coming into the station and water was slowly creeping into the studio itself. It was surreal, but we just rolled with it."

Water coming into studio at #KHOU11... We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

DAVID PAUL:

"And we’re still on the air and we’re talking about how water is coming into the studio and our technical director Jason comes into the studio with a shop vacuum and is going to try to clean up the water and I turned to Jason and I said, ‘Jason, that’s not gonna do it. That’s Buffalo Bayou and you can’t shop vac Buffalo Bayou.”

SALLY RAMIREZ:

"When I walked through the studio and was sloshing around in the water and I could see the water coming up from the ground. And it just wouldn’t stop raining. And then it hit me, ‘Our studio is going to be ruined.'

Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017

PRODUCER BRITTANY AUCION:

"It was a surreal experience. I felt helpless. The news station was flooding, my family members' homes were flooding. Face-timing with my 2-year-old was heartbreaking. I couldn't do it without crying. I just wanted to be home but, at the same time, I wanted to be at work, helping keep the community informed."

RICK BUFFOLANO:

"I went to sleep under my desk on the floor with a sleeping bag. Around 4:20 a.m., James Gonzalez woke me with the words I never wanted to hear: 'Susan wants to go to the second floor.' The Bayou was creeping closer and we needed to move to higher ground. No one had really planned for this, but years earlier the engineers set up some video and audio in the 2nd floor Conference Room and we had to make it work. By 7 a.m., with a lot of luck we were ready for the anchors to move upstairs. We thought we would be there until the water receeded. Again, we were wrong."

PROMOTIONS MANAGER BOBBY RIGG:

"I remember talking with Lynn Roder out on the front porch and Ben coming out to relieve him, and then I noticed Lynn was starting to pull lights down from the newsroom. I discovered that they were setting up the large conference room as a backup studio. I walked into the main studio to help get some equipment and was shocked to see standing water. It seemed like everywhere I went, there was water creeping in. It was a panic of trying to get as much of the expensive equipment upstairs as possible. Dale, Jason, Ben, Rob and I scrambled to detach the studio cameras and race them up the elevator before it stopped working (since the elevator motor was at ground level. We made the last trip with the last cameras, and when I came back someone had placed a "DO NOT USE" sign on the elevator door. You could hear water just pouring into the elevator shaft behind those doors."

SALLY RAMIREZ:

"I remember checking all the bathroom stalls and I remember going in the men’s room and going through every room. I didn’t want anybody to be left behind because some people were sleeping."

BILL BISHOP:

"I had worked a long shift on Saturday. I went to sleep somewhere in the building. I don't know for how long. Sally called me and said, ''Wherever you are, we're evacuating to the second floor.' I grabbed all my stuff and got it upstairs. Then I went back down to help clear personal items off the floor and put them on top of the desks. That ended up being futile as the water rose."

ASSISTANT NEWS DIRECTOR JOSH HUBBARD:

"When we moved to the second floor, my first thought as a manager was survival and making sure we had enough food and water for the staff in case we ended up getting stranded. We had a GREAT stash of water bottles/snacks, Gatorade, but they were all on the first floor. So I take it upon myself to get a hand cart and load it up. This is the stupid thing I did, I took it to the elevator. Yes, I know, really dumb. Water is coming into the building, the power was about to go out, Josh gets in an elevator with food and water. 5 minutes after I get out of that elevator, the power goes out, and the elevator is no longer functional. If I'm in the elevator on the first floor when that happens, I may not be here today. Really stupid, I know. Besides all of the alarms going off, the other sound that will never leave me is water filling the elevator." ​​​​​​

DOUG DELONY:

"Some coworkers moved things from the floors to the top of desks. How naive we were. We had no idea water would go over the tops of the desks. One thing I regret not grabbing was a photo of my wife at my desk, although I was later able to recover and decontaminate it."

MICHELLE HOMER:

"I sent Emily upstairs to get set up but Doug and I kept working downstairs while everyone else scurried around us to move equipment and personal belongings. We were determined to keep our website and social media pages updated for as long as possible. I was still trying to keep up with the tweets and emails from people begging for help. When the IT guys told us we had to go, I grabbed my laptop, purse and suitcase and headed upstairs. I never dreamed that everything in my desk would soon be underwater. If I'd known, I would have packed a few sentimental items from my 25-year career at KHOU."