Hello to amazing weekend weather! Sunshine. 60s. No more rain or cold.

The culprit to the messy weather is moving east, which means the winter and wet weather will leave with it. Clearing skies overnight.

LATE NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING:

Any rain, snow, or sleet will continue to move out of North Texas. The area is dry, but chilly by daybreak Friday morning.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

Accumulation of snow or sleet is possible for far northwestern North Texas (Bowie to Jacksboro to Graham) where 1" to 2" of accumulation is possible if the snow/sleet comes down heavy enough. Some roadway problems are possible in these locations as well. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory (Sherman to Gainsville to Decatur to Breckenridge) could see passing sleet or snow showers, but accumulations outside of a dusting or coating on grassy or elevated surfaces looks unlikely. Roadways look to be wet, but not icy.

If you're tired of talking about cold or wintry weather, 60s and sunshine are back in the forecast by this weekend!

