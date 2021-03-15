Fort Worth Water making more than 900 street repairs after main breaks, leaks from winter storm

"This is definitely going to be one of the most costly events we've seen," said water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza.

FORT WORTH, Texas — During last month's winter storm, 720 water mains broke in the city of Fort Worth. And while the mains have been repaired, the streets that were ripped up in the process have a ways to go.

"We're still in the process of making street repairs, and quite honestly, that's going to take several weeks," said Mary Gugliuzza, the spokeswoman for the Fort Worth Water Department.

In total, Gugliuzza said, there were more than 900 street repairs on their list resulting from the storm. Other leaks and breaks in addition to the water main breaks did damage, too. About a third have been fixed so far.

"This is definitely going to be one of the most costly events we've seen," Gugliuzza said.

How costly? The city won't fully know for months, as work is still being done and overtime is still being tabulated. Four additional contracted crews had to be brought in to help with the street repairs. But there are estimates for the 720 water main breaks.

"Roughly about $5,000 per main break, so that comes to about $3.6 million," she said.

There was fear the storm would be costly for water department customers, too, with people dripping faucets to prevent burst pipes or if their pipes did burst. But Gugliuzza said the department is making some changes to help with the costs.

"There's a storm recovery credit we're giving to customers, but it's not across the board," she said.

If customers' usage during the storm was higher than the same time last year, Fort Worth Water says they'll credit them the difference next month. They're also forgiving late fees for that period.

"It was a mess. It was a mess for all of us. We've taken these steps and hopefully it will help customers," Gugliuzza said.