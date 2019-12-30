New Year's Eve

If you plan on heading out to celebrate New Year's Eve, make sure to dress warm!

A chilly but dry New Year's Eve in the D-FW area.

While it won't be any colder than normal, it will be chilly as you ring in the new year. Temps will be in the low 40s to upper 30s in the hours leading up to and after midnight.

Some clouds may move into the area during the late night hours, but it will stay dry.

Have fun and stay safe if celebrating!

New Year's Day & The Winter Classic

New Year's Day will bring some changes to North Texas.

The first thing you'll notice is cloud cover. Clouds will be fairly abundant throughout the day.

The second thing is the chance for some passing light showers. While it looks like most places will be dry, light showers are possible mainly south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Cloudy and mild on New Year's Day, but can't rule out a passing, light shower.

There's a low, but not zero, chance of a few showers making their way north into the area during the afternoon and evening. However, any rain that falls would be light.

If you are heading to the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl, plan on cloudy skies with temps in the 50s, and a low chance at a stray shower or sprinkle during the game.

