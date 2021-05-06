More scattered showers and storms in North Texas this weekend

It may be a new month, but rain and storms continue to dominate the forecast. However, each day will not be an all day washout.





Sunday

Much of the same is likely on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon into the evening.

Coverage looks lower than Saturday, so certainly not everyone will see rain.

Clouds will hang around, but enough sunshine will get through the clouds to have highs climb into the low 80s during the afternoon.

Once again, canceling outdoor plans does not look necessary. But having an indoor backup plan is a good idea.

Rainfall Totals Forecast

Since rain does not look to be widespread or soaking through the weekend, not everyone will see high rain totals.

However, if you find yourself under a thunderstorm, heavy rain is likely.

Since the ground is saturated, any heavy rain could cause localized flooding.

Remember, do not drive into or through flooded roadways. We have already seen our fair share of water rescues over the past month because of people doing just that.

Even more rain is possible early next week.

Rain totals for May

And what a month! We ended up with 7.77 inches of rain at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which made 2021 the 21st wettest May on record.

You may remember back in 2015 when we had 18 days of rain that added up to 16.96 inches. May 2015 is still the wettest on record, so we are thankful we don't have that much.

Look at how much rain we have seen this spring. We are 4 inches above normal for rain between March, April and May combined. This makes 2021 the 18th wettest spring on record.

As we head into June, rain chances will continue on and off this week with another 3 to 5 inches possible for a good portion of North Texas.