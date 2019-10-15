DALLAS — Patchy fog, mist and drizzle will cause a few slick spots on the roads Tuesday morning.

WFAA

Nothing heavy is expected to fall across the metroplex Tuesday morning, but, as most drivers know, it doesn’t take much to cause slowdowns in the area!

All of this moisture is spilling in from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a cold front that will move in late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Ahead of the front, though, it’s going to be a warm day!

Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s across North Texas.

When the front moves in, a few thunderstorms will be possible. The main timeframe for these storms will be between 4 and 9 p.m.

A few of the storms could become strong to severe, but the risk is very low.

The only risk associated with any storms would be large hail and strong winds.

We cool down nicely in the metroplex behind the front. Highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.