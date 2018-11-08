After a good soaking rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday night and into this morning, rain will weaken and decrease in coverage through midday.

However, rain chances are not zero this afternoon. Redevelopment of scattered showers and storms is possible this afternoon and evening. Coverage will only be around 20% to 40%, so most places will be dry, but there will be rain in parts of North Texas. If you have Saturday plans, the afternoon will be the best chance at staying dry. But remember, that's not guaranteed.

With rain and cloud cover, highs today will once again be well below normal. Most places will only see highs in the 80s. Where in the 80s depends on how thick your clouds are this afternoon. More clouds = highs in the low 80s. Thinner clouds = highs in the upper 80s.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible overnight into Sunday morning with scattered showers and storms possible on Sunday as well. It will not rain all day long on Sunday and it will not rain everywhere, but rain chances continue.

By Monday, highest coverage of rain will be across western North Texas with lower coverage to the east. This is the last day of good rain chances before they really decrease by Tuesday into Wednesday.

High temps stay in the 80s with the better rain chances. As rain goes away, temps will climb back into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, even then highs stay below normal, since this is statistically the hottest time of the year.

