Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible overnight into Sunday morning with scattered showers and storms possible on Sunday as well. It will not rain all day long on Sunday and it will not rain everywhere, but rain chances continue.

After a good soaking rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday night and into this morning, rain will weaken and decrease in coverage through midday.

By Monday, highest coverage of rain will be across western North Texas with lower coverage to the east. This is the last day of good rain chances before they really decrease by Tuesday into Wednesday.

High temps stay in the 80s with the better rain chances. As rain goes away, temps will climb back into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, even then highs stay below normal, since this is statistically the hottest time of the year.

