More rain on the way for North Texas! Just like the last few days, it will not rain all day long today, but on and off showers and storms are possible. If you see a thunderstorm, some gusty winds are possible underneath that storm. Also given recent rains, any additional heavy rain could cause localized flooding of low-lying areas or flood-prone locations. Do not drive into flooded roadways!

Another round of showers and storms is possible late tonight into Monday morning especially across the western half of North Texas. With Monday being back to school for some school districts, a wet commute or wet ride to school is possible. Give yourself extra time and check the weather before heading out the door!

By Monday afternoon, showers and storms will continue mainly across the western half of North Texas. Severe storms are unlikely, but any t-storms will have very heavy rain and could have some strong wind gusts.

Monday night into Tuesday morning lingering showers and storms are possible across northern and northwestern North Texas. Most places will be dry during the day on Tuesday.

Rain chances go away for the rest of the work week, but hot and humid weather will return.

Today and tomorrow highs will only be in the 80s, which is about 10-15° below normal for this time of year. Highs climb back to 90° or above by Tuesday and Wednesday with mid to upper 90s in store by the end of the week.

