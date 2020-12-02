Heavy rain was widespread across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Wednesday morning, prompting slowdowns, delays and other incidents on the roadways, according to authorities.

Dallas police said they had to close down lanes north of Hillcrest Road and south of Royal Lane due to high water.

A lane was also closed at the Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 conjunction due to flooding.

Roads 281 and 283 were closed Wednesday due to high water in Kaufman County, officials said.

A number of closures were put in place near low-water crossings in Johnson County, county officials said, with floodwaters visibly rushing over roadways.

Ponding on roadways and standing water in typical low-lying areas is likely across North Texas on Wednesday. Remember: turn around, don't drown.

Blooming Grove ISD said they will operating on a two-hour delay due to road conditions and flooding, starting school at 10 a.m. on all campuses after some buses were not able to complete their routes due to flooding.

There was also a high number of crashes across the metroplex, authorities said, with 80 crashes being reported in Fort Worth alone from midnight to 8:20 a.m.

A flood advisory has also been issued for Tarrant, Johnson and Ellis Counties.

So be prepared for a wet, chilly and slow commute.