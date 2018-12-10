Wow. What an active weather pattern this weekend into next week. One thing is certain, more rain is on the way. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show canceled its Saturday events due to weather, but it is expected to begin its Sunday activities.

TRACK RADAR

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Check Weather Alerts here

SATURDAY

That starts today with a round of widespread showers and storms that will move across North Texas especially this morning through mid-afternoon. Heavy rain that could cause localized flooding will be a threat for most of North Texas with this round of rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening for most of the area because rain totals of 1in to 3in are possible. If you have to be out and about today, please watch out for flooded roadways and DO NOT try and drive through flooded roads.

There is a threat for some strong to severe storms today mainly south of the DFW area. Damaging winds will be the main threat with any strong to severe storms. However, there is a low, but not zero tornado threat as well. Once again, mainly south of the DFW area.

Widespread rain and storms will start to move east of North Texas by mid-afternoon into this evening. In fact, rain coverage looks much lower by this evening. So if you have any evening plans, you may have to dodge a shower or two, but it is looking much drier for most.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Overnight will be fairly dry rain-wise, but patchy fog is possible along with just damp conditions due to recent rain.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY

Sunday looks to start out dry besides some spotty showers, and most of Sunday looks dry as well.

However, BIG changes arrive by late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. A strong cold front will work its way across North Texas from northwest to southeast starting Sunday afternoon. Temps will fall quickly behind this front with a brisk northerly wind.

As that front moves into North Texas, scattered t-storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail up to quarter size the main threats. After the front passes, severe weather threat will lower, but rounds of showers and storms will continue Sunday evening, Sunday night, and even into Monday.

As mentioned above, temps will fall quickly behind the front ending up in the 40s by Monday morning! Highs on Monday won't warm much either with highs in the 40s to low 50s in North Texas. It'll be a wet, chilly, breezy, and all around not-so-nice Monday.

Much of the same will be around Tuesday before rain tapers off by Wednesday. By the time we are looking back at all this activity on Wednesday, 6in to 8in of rainfall is possible. This means more flooding will be possible starting Sunday night through Tuesday.

© 2018 WFAA