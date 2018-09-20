Get ready for some rain!

Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until AT LEAST Saturday afternoon. These counties are expected to receive between 2 and 5 inches of rain between today and Sunday night. We fully expect to see higher totals in spots mainly north and west of the metroplex.

TIMELINE:

NOW to 10 P.M.: Scattered showers and storms will steadily become more numerous after 6 p.m. There will be periods of heavy rain which brings the concern for areas of flash flooding especially later tonight. Severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm with gusty winds cannot be ruled out.

10 P.M. to 6 A.M.: This is when the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Widespread rain and storms will be falling across the metroplex and most of North Texas. Here’s a picture from Timecast to give you an idea of the coverage we’re anticipating. Notice the heavier rain is in the aforementioned area of NW of DFW. By the time we get to daybreak, rain will STILL be falling in the area.

SATURDAY 6 A.M. to 3 P.M.: Widespread showers and storms will continue through the morning and early afternoon. Heaviest rain (for the most part) at this time will be north of Dallas and Tarrant County. The coverage will break up a little bit in the afternoon, but still remain on the high side. This means the risk of isolated flooding will begin to drop a little, but it won’t be completely over.

SATURDAY EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: You guessed it…more rain! The highest coverage and heaviest rain at this time begins to migrate into east Texas slowly but surely. Even though the Flash Flood Watch isn’t extended into Saturday evening at this time, I expect that will change.

HOW MUCH RAIN?

Widespread two to five inch totals expected over the next 48-60 hours. Isolated higher totals of six to eight inches are not out of the question in those areas northwest of the metro:

SUMMARY:

- Isolated Flash Flooding

- Heaviest rain overnight through Saturday morning

- Low severe risk

- Widespread 2”-5” totals over next 48-60 hours

