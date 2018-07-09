It’s looking like a wet start to the weekend!

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Saturday morning for part of North Texas. This does include Dallas and Tarrant counties!

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms become more widespread by this afternoon. Some locally heavy rain is possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:

Showers and storms are likely with locally heavy rain possible in some areas. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Rain begins to taper off Saturday night and should end by early in the day on Sunday. Lows will dip to near 70° and highs climb into the mid-80s.

Sunny skies return to begin next week!

Heading out the door?

