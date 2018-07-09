A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday morning for part of North Texas. This does include Dallas and Tarrant counties!
- Click here to check WFAA local radars.
- Download the WFAA app with instant access to local radars across Texas and the latest forecast.
FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:
Showers and storms are likely with locally heavy rain possible in some areas. Highs will only be in the low to mid-80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:
Rain begins to taper off Saturday night and should end by early in the day on Sunday. Lows will dip to near 70° and highs climb into the mid-80s.
Sunny skies return to begin next week!
Heading out the door? Check our WFAA radars
© 2018 WFAA