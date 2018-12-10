A Flash Flood Watch begins for most of North Texas at midnight until noon Sunday. This includes Dallas, Collin, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Denton Counties.

Fast moving showers race across the DFW area and North Texas, which means brief, heavy downpours are possible. Passing showers will continue for evening commute and Friday football games.

TRACK RADAR

Scattered showers expected under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees. Coverage of the rain will be about 70 percent.

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers likely with isolated storms. Lows dip into the upper 50s, low 60s.

This evening won't be a soaker everywhere, but passing showers will be possible. If you have other Friday evening plans, keep the umbrella, rain jacket, poncho, at the ready.

Scattered showers will be possible Friday with more widespread rain staying up along the Red River. The blanket of clouds and rounds of wet weather will keep fall-like temperatures around in the upper 60s to lower 70s today. No severe weather or flooding concerns Friday.

Saturday and Sunday bring a different tune. The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio and a strong cold front will bring heavy rain back to North Texas this weekend. We also can't rule out a few strong storms as well.

Check Weather Alerts here.

SATURDAY:

Widespread rain and storms. Coverage will be about 80 percent. Locally heavy rain is possible. Some strong to severe storms may occur south of I-20.

Heavy rain will once again drench the area Saturday with waves of rain. During that time, localized flooding will be possible along with a few stronger storms mainly southwest of the D-FW area.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and storms are likely. Strong to severe storms will again be possible as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon with brisk north winds of 10 to 20 mph.

A strong cold front arrives Sunday afternoon. This keeps waves of rain around Sunday with the lingering potential of localized flooding and strong storms. Once again, the more likely area for strong storms will be south and west of D-FW.

Unlike other cold front that blow through North Texas, this one is not taking the rain with it. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop behind the cold front through Tuesday which will keep a flash flood potential around early next week. When it's all said and done, North Texas could pick up a widespread 3"-5" of rainfall (locally higher amounts possible) now through next Tuesday.

October is our second wettest month for North Texas and it looks like it's living up to its reputation so far.

The rain is certainly grabbing the headlines, but we can't forget about the huge temperatures drop behind this front.

MONDAY:

Cold and wet. Widespread with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s.

You'll be waking up to the 40s Monday morning with highs struggling to make it to the 50s! With that kind of temperature drop, it almost seems we've skipped fall and gone straight to winter! Speaking of winter, the Texas Panhandle is likely to see its first snowfall of the season Sunday and Monday.

© 2018 WFAA