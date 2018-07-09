A Flash Flood warning has been issued for East Central Tarrant and West Central Dallas Counties until 8:15 p.m. Areas in the warning area include Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Haltom City, Hurst, Watauga, Colleyville, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills and Pantego.
A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for north central Dallas County until 7:30 p.m. Residents of Dallas, University Park, and Highland Park are included in the warning area.
Motorists on area highways should be on alert for flash flooding conditions on roadways.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday morning for part of North Texas. This does include Dallas and Tarrant counties!
FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:
Showers and storms are likely with locally heavy rain possible in some areas. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:
Rain begins to taper off Saturday night and should end by early in the day on Sunday. Lows will dip to near 70° and highs climb into the mid-80s.
Sunny skies return to begin next week!
