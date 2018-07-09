A Flash Flood warning has been issued for East Central Tarrant and West Central Dallas Counties until 8:15 p.m. Areas in the warning area include Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Haltom City, Hurst, Watauga, Colleyville, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills and Pantego.

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for north central Dallas County until 7:30 p.m. Residents of Dallas, University Park, and Highland Park are included in the warning area.

Motorists on area highways should be on alert for flash flooding conditions on roadways.

Click here to check WFAA local radars.

Download the WFAA app with instant access to local radars across Texas and the latest forecast.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday morning for part of North Texas. This does include Dallas and Tarrant counties!

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:

Showers and storms are likely with locally heavy rain possible in some areas. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Rain begins to taper off Saturday night and should end by early in the day on Sunday. Lows will dip to near 70° and highs climb into the mid-80s.

Sunny skies return to begin next week!

Heading out the door? Check our WFAA radars

© 2018 WFAA