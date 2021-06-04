Expect gusty south winds under Tuesday's Wind Advisory

A cold front moves through Wednesday but rain chances are slim.

Gusty winds from the south will increase throughout the day Tuesday, and a Wind Advisory will go into effect at noon that will last through midnight.

Winds will hold strong throughout the day, with gusts expected to start around 30 mph Tuesday morning but getting up to near 40 mph by the afternoon. North Texans should secure any loose outdoor items as the winds blow through the area.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday, but, unfortunately, our rain chances are slim to none. Better chances for showers and storms will be east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures this week will stay above normal. Storm chances will increase once again late Friday as the system approaches.