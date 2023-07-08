Weather Watch issued by ERCOT for Aug. 23-27

ERCOT cited high forecasted temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves as reasons for the watch.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note- the video above was recorded at a previous date.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Weather Watch in Texas for Aug. 23-27.

ERCOT cited high forecasted temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves as reasons for the watch. ERCOT also said grid conditions are expected to be normal during the watch.

ERCOT said they are continuing to monitor conditions and will "deploy all available tools to manage the grid".

At the time of writing, there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand, according to ERCOT.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, ERCOT set a new all-time weekend peak demand record of 85,116 MW. ERCOT said the current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on Aug. 10. In Aug. 2022, the peak demand was 78,465 MW, according to ERCOT.

ERCOT said 10 new all-time peak demand records have been set this summer. ERCOT's 6-day supply and demand dashboard is reportedly showing the possibility of new all-time peak demand records being set the week of Aug. 21.

Real-time and extended rid conditions can be monitored at ercot.com.